Fastest Indian fast bowlers to take 100 IPL wickets

9. Zaheer Khan: Took 100 wickets in 99 matches
8. Shardul Thakur: Took 100 wickets in 97 IPL matches
7. Mohammed Shami: Took 100 wickets in 94 IPL matches
6. Mohit Sharma: Took 100 wickets 92 IPL matches
5. Jasprit Bumrah: Took 100 wickets in 89 IPL matches
4. Sandeep Sharma: Took 100 wickets in 87 IPL matches.
3. Ashish Nehra: Took 100 wickets in 83 IPL matches
2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Took 100 wickets in 81 IPL matches
1. Harshal Patel: Took 100 wickets in 81 IPL matches.
