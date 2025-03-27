 Fastest Indian fast bowlers to take 100 IPL wickets

Fastest Indian fast bowlers to take 100 IPL wickets

Image Source : Getty

9. Zaheer Khan: Took 100 wickets in 99 matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

8. Shardul Thakur: Took 100 wickets in 97 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty

7. Mohammed Shami: Took 100 wickets in 94 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty

6. Mohit Sharma: Took 100 wickets 92 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty

5. Jasprit Bumrah: Took 100 wickets in 89 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty

4. Sandeep Sharma: Took 100 wickets in 87 IPL matches.

Image Source : Getty

3. Ashish Nehra: Took 100 wickets in 83 IPL matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Took 100 wickets in 81 IPL matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

1. Harshal Patel: Took 100 wickets in 81 IPL matches.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Noor Ahmad captain, Kohli or Hazlewood VC?: Best fantasy picks for CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Click to read more..