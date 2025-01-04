 Fastest fifty for India in Tests; Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev's record again

Rishabh Pant smashed the second fastest fifty by an Indian, off just 29 balls as he fell short of breaking his own record and surpassed Kapil Dev for the second time on the list in the second innings of the Sydney clash against Australia. Take a look at the full list-

28 balls - Rishabh Pant (vs Sri Lanka) - Bengaluru, 2022

30 balls - Kapil Dev (vs England) - Lord's, 1982

31 balls - Shardul Thakur (vs England) - The Oval, 2021

31 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal (vs Bangladesh) - Kanpur, 2024

32 balls - Virender Sehwag (vs England) - Chennai, 2008

33 balls - Harbhajan Singh (vs England) - Nottingham, 2002

33 balls - Ishan Kishan (vs West Indies) - Port of Spain, 2023

33 balls - KL Rahul (vs Bangladesh) - Kanpur, 2024

35 balls - Mohammad Azharuddin (vs South Africa) - Kolkata, 1996

