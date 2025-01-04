Fastest fifty for India in Tests; Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev's record again

Rishabh Pant smashed the second fastest fifty by an Indian, off just 29 balls as he fell short of breaking his own record and surpassed Kapil Dev for the second time on the list in the second innings of the Sydney clash against Australia. Take a look at the full list-
28 balls - Rishabh Pant (vs Sri Lanka) - Bengaluru, 2022
30 balls - Kapil Dev (vs England) - Lord's, 1982
31 balls - Shardul Thakur (vs England) - The Oval, 2021
31 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal (vs Bangladesh) - Kanpur, 2024
32 balls - Virender Sehwag (vs England) - Chennai, 2008
33 balls - Harbhajan Singh (vs England) - Nottingham, 2002
33 balls - Ishan Kishan (vs West Indies) - Port of Spain, 2023
33 balls - KL Rahul (vs Bangladesh) - Kanpur, 2024
35 balls - Mohammad Azharuddin (vs South Africa) - Kolkata, 1996
