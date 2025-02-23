Fastest century in Champions Trophy history, Josh Inglis equals Sehwag's world record

Josh Inglis smacked his maiden ODI ton, in the Champions Trophy while chasing, off just 77 balls against England as he equalled the record for the fastest ton in the tournament history. Take a look at the full list-
77 balls - Virender Sehwag (IND vs ENG) - Colombo RPS, 2002
80 balls - Shikhar Dhawan (IND vs SA) - Cardiff, 2013
87 balls - Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL vs SA) - Centurion, 2009
89 balls - Marcus Trescothick (ENG vs ZIM) - Colombo RPS, 2002
89 balls - Andrew Filntoff (ENG vs SL) - Southampton, 2004
91 balls - Jacques Kallis (SA vs SL) - Dhaka, 1998
92 balls - Fakhar Zaman (PAK vs IND) - The Oval, 2017
95 balls - Sachin Tendulkar (IND vs AUS) - Dhaka, 1998
95 balls - Tom Latham (NZ vs PAK) - Karachi, 2025
95 balls - Ben Duckett (ENG vs AUS) - Lahore, 2025
