Fastest century in Champions Trophy history, Josh Inglis equals Sehwag's world record

Josh Inglis smacked his maiden ODI ton, in the Champions Trophy while chasing, off just 77 balls against England as he equalled the record for the fastest ton in the tournament history. Take a look at the full list-

77 balls - Virender Sehwag (IND vs ENG) - Colombo RPS, 2002

80 balls - Shikhar Dhawan (IND vs SA) - Cardiff, 2013

87 balls - Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL vs SA) - Centurion, 2009

89 balls - Marcus Trescothick (ENG vs ZIM) - Colombo RPS, 2002

89 balls - Andrew Filntoff (ENG vs SL) - Southampton, 2004

91 balls - Jacques Kallis (SA vs SL) - Dhaka, 1998

92 balls - Fakhar Zaman (PAK vs IND) - The Oval, 2017

95 balls - Sachin Tendulkar (IND vs AUS) - Dhaka, 1998

95 balls - Tom Latham (NZ vs PAK) - Karachi, 2025

95 balls - Ben Duckett (ENG vs AUS) - Lahore, 2025

