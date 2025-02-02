Fastest century by an Indian in T20Is, Abhishek breaks Sanju Samson's record, Rohit still at the top
Abhishek Sharma slammed a 37-ball century, his second in T20Is for India and the second-fastest by any batter for the country against England in the series finale in Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma broke Sanju Samson's record and many more during his whirlwind knock. Take a look at the full list-
35 balls - Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka (Indore, 2017)
40 balls - Sanju Samson vs Bangladesh (Hyderabad, 2024)
41 balls - Tilak Varma vs South Africa (Johannesburg, 2024)
45 balls - Suryakumar Yadav vs Sri Lanka (Rajkot, 2023)
46 balls - KL Rahul vs West Indies (Lauderhill, 2016)
46 balls - Abhishek Sharma vs Zimbabwe (Harare, 2024)
47 balls - Sanju Samson vs South Africa (Durban, 2024)
48 balls - Suryakumar Yadav vs England (Nottingham, 2022)
48 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Nepal (Hangzhou, 2023)
