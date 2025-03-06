Fastest centuries in ICC ODI knockout matches, David Miller equals Shreyas Iyer's world record

 Fastest centuries in ICC ODI knockout matches, David Miller equals Shreyas Iyer&#039;s world record

Image Source : AP/ICC X

David Miller smashed an unbeaten century off just 67 balls in a lost cause for South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand in Lahore. Miller's 67-ball century was the fastest in the Champions Trophy history and the joint-fastest in ICC ODI knockouts. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : REUTERS

67 balls - Shreyas Iyer (IND vs NZ) - World Cup 2023 semifinal, Mumbai

Image Source : AP

72 balls - Adam Gilchrist (AUS vs SL) - World Cup 2007 Final, Barbados

Image Source : Getty

82 balls - Clive Lloyd (WI vs AUS) - World Cup 1975 Final, Lord's

Image Source : ICC X

84 balls - Mahela Jayawardene (SL vs IND) - World Cup 2011 Final, Mumbai

Image Source : Getty

87 balls - Brian Lara (WI vs SA) - World Cup 1996 quarterfinal, Karachi

Image Source : ICC X

89 balls - Steve Smith (AUS vs IND) - World Cup 2015 semifinal, Sydney

Image Source : Getty

91 balls - Jacques Kallis (SA vs SL) - Champions Trophy 1998 semifinal, Dhaka

Image Source : Getty

91 balls - Kane Williamson (NZ vs SA) - Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, Lahore

Image Source : AP

92 balls - Fakhar Zaman (PAK vs IND) - Champions Trophy 2017 Final, The Oval

Image Source : Getty

