Fastest centuries in ICC ODI knockout matches, David Miller equals Shreyas Iyer's world record
David Miller smashed an unbeaten century off just 67 balls in a lost cause for South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand in Lahore. Miller's 67-ball century was the fastest in the Champions Trophy history and the joint-fastest in ICC ODI knockouts. Take a look at the full list-
67 balls - Shreyas Iyer (IND vs NZ) - World Cup 2023 semifinal, Mumbai
72 balls - Adam Gilchrist (AUS vs SL) - World Cup 2007 Final, Barbados
82 balls - Clive Lloyd (WI vs AUS) - World Cup 1975 Final, Lord's
84 balls - Mahela Jayawardene (SL vs IND) - World Cup 2011 Final, Mumbai
87 balls - Brian Lara (WI vs SA) - World Cup 1996 quarterfinal, Karachi
89 balls - Steve Smith (AUS vs IND) - World Cup 2015 semifinal, Sydney
91 balls - Jacques Kallis (SA vs SL) - Champions Trophy 1998 semifinal, Dhaka
91 balls - Kane Williamson (NZ vs SA) - Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, Lahore
92 balls - Fakhar Zaman (PAK vs IND) - Champions Trophy 2017 Final, The Oval
