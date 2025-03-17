Faf du Plessis vs KL Rahul - Captaincy record comparison in IPL

KL Rahul, who has been a captain for last five seasons in the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings, will be playing just as a wicketkeeper-batter for the Delhi Capitals, after the Men in Blue decided to name Axar Patel as captain for the season
Rahul, who has struggled with his strike rate in the last few years in the IPL, will not have to worry about the captaincy this time around and can go and blast his way with the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs around him
Rahul has led two teams in 64 matches in the IPL and has won 32 of them with a winning percentage of 50. Under Rahul, LSG reached the playoffs in 2022 and even in 2023 but he wasn't available for the latter half of the tournament due to an injury
Rahul had concerns of lack of batting depth in the line-up for LSG and Punjab in previous years and hence adopted the approach of playing long innings as captain but in Delhi, with both of those factors not being there, it could just free up Rahul and see the very best of him
Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, despite being part of the IPL for 14-15 years now, started leading a franchise only from 2022 onwards after he was picked by RCB in the mega auction
Du Plessis took RCB to the playoffs in 2022 and 2024 but the title continued to elude the franchise. However, with him turning 40 and a new cycle beginning, RCB didn't want to invest in Faf once again
Du Plessis as captain has the identical win percentage as Rahul in the IPL - 50 - winning 21 games at the helm of RCB in 42 matches
With Faf still going great guns with the bat and in the field with his fitness, the Capitals punted on him for probably one season and hence, that is why decided to not look at him as a captaincy candidate
Neither Rahul nor Faf - Delhi Capitals sans Rishabh Pant, decided to zero in on Axar Patel, who will be playing in his seventh season for the Capitals. It is a big vote of trust for the Capitals
