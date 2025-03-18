CSK's best Playing XI for IPL 2025

 CSK&#039;s best Playing XI for IPL 2025

1 - Rachin Ravindra: Having been in top form, Rachin might open for CSK and pip Devon Conway

2 - Ruturaj Gaikwad: Captain Gaikwad will be looking to provide solid starts for the Super Kings

3 - Rahul Tripathi: Facing a career decline, Tripathi shall fill in the role of Ambati Rayudu at No.3

4 - Deepak Hooda: Having a similar decline, Deepak shall find a place in the XI and look to revive his career as many have done at CSK

5 - Shivam Dube: Dube provides power in the middle order and finishing touches in the end

6 - Sam Curran: Curran's all-round abilities will make him an automatic starter in the CSK lineup

7 - Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja will look to put his best foot forward in IPL 2025

8 - MS Dhoni: Dhoni will be batting in the death as a finisher as he did last year

9 - Ravi Ashwin: Ashwin is back with CSK and is set to be a crucial cog in the team

10 - Noor Ahmad: Afghanistan spinner Noor will be crucial for CSK at Chepauk

11 - Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana is a gun death bowler and CSK will look to him for the crucial phase

12 - Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed will also be crucial in the powerplay and in the death too

