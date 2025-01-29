 Cricketers with most Player of the Match awards in the Champions Trophy

Chris Gayle played 14 matches and won five Player of the Match awards in the Champions Trophy.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Flemming won three POTM awards in 13 matches in thee tournament.

Legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis also won three POTM awards but in 14 matches.

Upul Tharanga won two POTM matches in six matches.

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi won two POTM awards in nine matches.

Virender Sehwag won two POTM awards in 10 matches.

Former fast bowler Glenn McGrath won two POTM awards in 12 matches.

Damien Martyn also won two POTM awards in 12 matches.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly won two POTM awards in 13 Champions Trophy games.

Former West Indies international Ramnaresh Sarwan won two POTM awards in 14 matches.

