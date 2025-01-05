Cricketers to win Player of the Series award in losing cause in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Series in India's 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25
He picked a whopping number of 32 wickets in nine innings
32 wickets are the joint-most a player has ever taken in an India vs Australia Test series alongside Harbhajan Singh
Bumrah is the third player to win a POTS award in a losing Border-Gavaskar series cause
Sachin Tendulkar was the first one. He was the POTS in the 1999/00 series when he made 278 runs
Pat Cummins was the second. He won the POTS award in the 2020/21 series after picking 21 wickets
Australia won the Sydney Test by 6 wickets to clinch the series 3-1
The Aussies have won the Border-Gavaskar series after a gap of 10 years
Next : Nitish Reddy vs Sam Konstas - Stats comparison after Test debut in BGT
Click to read more..