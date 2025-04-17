 Comparing top 5 most expensive players in IPL 2025 and PSL 2025

5 - Shaheen Afridi is getting INR 1.88 crore in PSL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal is the fifth-most expensive player with a salary of INR 18 crore

4 - Fakhar Zaman has been paid INR 1.88 crore in PSL 2025

Arshdeep Singh is getting INR 18 crore in IPL 2025

3 - Babar Azam has been paid INR 1.88 crore in PSL 2025

Venkatesh Iyer is the third-most expensive player in IPL 2025 with a salary of INR 23.75 crore

2 - Daryl Mitchell has been paid INR 1.88 crore in PSL 2025

Shreyas Iyer is the second-most expensive player at INR 26.75 crore

1 - David Warner is the most-expensive player in PSL 2025 with a salary of INR 2.57 crore

Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player of IPL 2025 with a salary of INR 27 crore

