Chennai Super Kings' performance in last 10 years in IPL

IPL 2014: Chennai Super Kings were knocked out by Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 2.
IPL 2015: Chennai Super Kings lost the final against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings won the IPL, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings lost the final against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the group stages of the tournament.
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings won the title, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the group stages of the tournament.
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings lifted the title, defeating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.
IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the group stages of the competition.
IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.
