 Chennai Super Kings&#039; performance in last 10 years in IPL

Chennai Super Kings' performance in last 10 years in IPL

Image Source : Getty

IPL 2014: Chennai Super Kings were knocked out by Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 2.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2015: Chennai Super Kings lost the final against Mumbai Indians

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings won the IPL, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings lost the final against Mumbai Indians

Image Source : Getty

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the group stages of the tournament.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings won the title, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the group stages of the tournament.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings lifted the title, defeating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

Image Source : Getty

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the group stages of the competition.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

Image Source : Getty

Next : India's likely squad for England Test series

Click to read more..