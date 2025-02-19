Champions Trophy 2025: A look at jerseys of all 8 teams

India recently altered their design for the ODI kit a couple of months ago with a tri-colour pattern on the shoulders. It is lighter in tone in comparison to the dark orange, almost saffron on the T20 kit. The design does give a vibrant look to the kit with a darker blue stripe running on the side of the shirt adjacent to the sleeves
Pakistan have gone back to the lighter shade of green, very reminiscent of the early 2000s. It has a very cool green, nature-esque vibes to it and honestly, a much-needed relief from the ever-darkening green shade
It's all-black for New Zealand this time around with a gradient pattern on the end of the shirt at the front and even at the back.
Australia will continue to sport their bright yellow (gold) and dark green colours in yet another ICC event as they aim for their third Champions Trophy title
It's a very rooted design for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy. It is primarily in blue, with a little red on the side of the shirt. The design is heavily inspired from Afghanistan's culture and heritage and has little nuggets on the shirt that gives it a very unique look, especially since it's their first appearance in the tournament
Bangladesh also have done away with a plan green and red design in order to add some colour and flavour to the kit with a lion silhouette in red in the lower half of the shirt, with the ends in golden. A bit of red runs through around chest and shoulder too giving it a very new look
England altered their ODI kit last year, adopting a soothing sky blue on shirt with three lions imprinted on top of the mountains design, which looks very cool while the pants remain of the navy colour
South Africa too have brought in a new kit sponsor and went back to dark green and gold colour combination with stripes throughout the shirt and the collars being bright gold yellow
