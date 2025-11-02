Captains with worse win record in T20Is than Kane Williamson

Former New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, announced his retirement from T20Is with immediate effect to let the coach and the rest of the squad have some clarity ahead of the T20 World Cup in three months' time. Williamson ended his T20I career as the second-highest run-getter for New Zealand in the format
Image Source : AP
Williamson played 93 T20Is for New Zealand and captained his country in 75 of them, including the final game he played for the Black Caps in the format in the T20 World Cup last year. New Zealand won 39 out of 75 matches in which Williamson was the captain and ended with a winning percentage of 52. Here's a look at players with worse average than him in T20Is as captain-
Image Source : AP
50.98 winning percentage - Jos Buttler (England), 26 wins in 51 matches
Image Source : Getty
47.91 winning percentage - Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), 23 wins in 48 matches
Image Source : Getty
43.18 winning percentage - Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), 19 wins in 44 matches
Image Source : Getty
33.33 winning percentage - Kieron Pollard (West Indies), 13 wins in 39 matches
Image Source : Getty
41.02 winning percentage - Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), 16 wins in 39 matches
Image Source : Getty
39.47 winning percentage - Paul Stirling (Ireland), 15 wins in 38 matches
Image Source : Getty
51.35 winning percentage - Rovman Powell (West Indies), 19 wins in 37 matches
Image Source : Getty
45.71 winning percentage - Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), 16 wins in 35 matches
Image Source : ICC/Getty
Next : Indian players to be part of most wins in ODIs