Captains with better win record than MS Dhoni in IPL

Shreyas Iyer continued his impressive run as captain in the IPL as he achieved his 47th win in his 81st game, leading a side in the tournament as Punjab Kings moved to the second place on the points table with 15 points. Iyer's win percentage also went over 58 as a captain in the IPL, which is now the fourth best for anyone leading a side in 20-plus matches.
Image Source : AP
Iyer's win percentage went a smidgen over MS Dhoni's, whose captaincy records have taken a hit after he decided to share the load after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season due to an injury
Image Source : Getty
Chennai Super Kings have won just one game out of six since MS Dhoni took over after Gaikwad's season ended prematurely. Since then, Dhoni's win percentage in the IPL has dropped from 58.82 to 57.75, which has seen Iyer and Hardik Pandya leapfrog him, with a couple of others already ahead of him
Image Source : Getty
Hardik Pandya has zoomed ahead of everyone with the Mumbai Indians being on a sensational six-match winning run. Hardik's win percentage currently stands at 60 per cent with 33 wins in 55 matches
Image Source : AP
Sachin Tendulkar is next on the list with a win percentage of 58.82 as Mumbai Indians won 30 matches out of 51 under him from 2008 to 2011
Image Source : Getty
Steve Smith, who took Rising Pune Supergiant to the final of IPL 2017, is next on the list with a win percentage of 58.13 with 25 wins in 43 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
He may have just started, but Rajat Patidar's captaincy career for RCB has gotten off to a smashing start. With eight wins in 11 matches, Patidar's win percentage is 72.72, the best for anyone having led in 10-plus matches. But can he continue and lead RCB to their first title in IPL 2025?
Image Source : AP
Next : How have players with 20-plus crore salary performed in IPL 2025?