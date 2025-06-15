Captains with best batting average in one WTC cycle; Bavuma surpasses Root, Kohli

Temba Bavuma with a brilliant 66 in the second innings of the WTC Final, ended the 2023-25 cycle with an average of 59.25, which was the second best for anyone playing a minimum of five innings in the cycle and the best for a captain. Bavuma amassed 711 runs in 13 innings and finished third on the overall list for captains with respect to average. Take a look at the full list-
Kane Williamson (NZ) - 61.20 (918 runs in 16 innings - 2019-2021)
Babar Azam (PAK) - 61.08 (1,527 runs in 26 innings - 2021-2023)
Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 55.50 (999 runs in 18 innings - 2019-2021)
Joe Root (ENG) - 53.40 (1,175 runs in 23 innings - 2021-2023)
Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 47.90 (1,054 runs in 23 innings - 2021-2023)
Joe Root (ENG) - 47.42 (1,660 runs in 37 innings - 2019-2021)
Ajinkya Rahane (IND) - 45.20 (226 runs in 6 innings - 2019-2021)
Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) - 43.21 (994 runs in 26 innings - 2021-2023)
Virat Kohli (IND) - 42.45 (934 runs in 24 innings - 2019-2021)
