Captains of all teams in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler will lead England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand for the first time in an ICC event.
Najmul Hossain Shanto has been named the captain of Bangladesh for Champions Trophy.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in their maiden appearance in Champions Trophy.
Pat Cummins will lead Australia as they eye yet another ICC silverware having won the World Cup in 2023.
Temba Bavuma will continue to lead South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy
Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in Champions Trophy with squad expected to be announced soon
Mohammad Rizwan will lead Pakistan for the first time in an ICC event.
