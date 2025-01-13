 Captains of all teams in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Image Source : Getty

Jos Buttler will lead England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Source : Getty

Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand for the first time in an ICC event.

Image Source : Getty

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been named the captain of Bangladesh for Champions Trophy.

Image Source : Getty

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in their maiden appearance in Champions Trophy.

Image Source : Getty

Pat Cummins will lead Australia as they eye yet another ICC silverware having won the World Cup in 2023.

Image Source : Getty

Temba Bavuma will continue to lead South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in Champions Trophy with squad expected to be announced soon

Image Source : Getty

Mohammad Rizwan will lead Pakistan for the first time in an ICC event.

Image Source : Getty

