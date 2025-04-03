 Bowlers with worse economy rate than Chris Gayle in IPL at Bengaluru&#039;s M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bowlers with worse economy rate than Chris Gayle in IPL at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Not known for his bowling as much as his big-hitting, RCB's own Chris Gayle has an economy rate of 7.78 bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL having played for KKR and Punjab as well at this venue. In 13 innings he has bowled, Gayle has the 12th best economy rate for anyone who has bowled in a minimum of eight innings at the venue. Take a look at bowlers with worse rate than him-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

7.88 - Zaheer Khan (RCB, MI, DD), in 25 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

7.90 - RP Singh (RCB, Deccan Chargers, KTK, MI, RPS), in 12 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

7.94 - Jacques Kallis (RCB, KKR), in 16 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

7.94 - R Vinay Kumar (RCB, KTK), in 24 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

7.98 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB, SRH, PWI), in 10 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

8.11 - Mitchell Starc (RCB, KKR), in 10 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

8.13 - Ravindra Jadeja (RR, CSK, GL, KTK), in 11 innings

Image Source : AP

8.17 - Sunil Narine (KKR), in 10 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

8.22 - Piyush Chawla (KKR, MI, KXIP), in 14 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : 7 Players to score 1000 or more runs after 28 IPL innings, Sai Sudharsan in elite list

Click to read more..