Bowlers with more IPL wickets than T20 cricket topper Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan became the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket while playing for MI Cape Town in the first qualifier of the SA20 against the Paarl Royals, taking his tally to 633. However, Rashid isn't even in the top 10 in the IPL with 149 wickets to his name having played for SRH and the Gujarat Titans. Take a look at the full list of bowlers with more wickets in IPL than Rashid-
150 - Harbhajan Singh (CSK/MI/KKR), in 160 innings
160 - Ravindra Jadeja (RR/CSK/KTK/GL), in 211 innings
165 - Jasprit Bumrah (MI), in 133 innings
170 - Lasith Malinga (MI), in 122 innings
174 - Amit Mishra (LSG/DC/Deccan/SRH), in 162 innings
180 - R Ashwin (CSK/DC/RR/KXIP/RPS), in 208 innings
180 - Sunil Narine (KKR), in 175 innings
181 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (PWI/SRH), in 176 innings
183 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK/GL), in 158 innings
192 - Piyush Chawla (MI/KXIP/KKR/CSK), in 191 innings
205 - Yuzvendra Chahal (MI/RCB/RR), in 159 innings
