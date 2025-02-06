Bowlers with more IPL wickets than T20 cricket topper Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan became the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket while playing for MI Cape Town in the first qualifier of the SA20 against the Paarl Royals, taking his tally to 633. However, Rashid isn't even in the top 10 in the IPL with 149 wickets to his name having played for SRH and the Gujarat Titans. Take a look at the full list of bowlers with more wickets in IPL than Rashid-

Image Source : AP