Bowlers with less wickets than Chris Gayle in Champions Trophy history, 2 Indians on the list
Chris Gayle, the West Indies legend, primarily known for his big-hitting prowess, has 17 wickets in his name in the Champions Trophy, equal to that of former Kiwi pacer Shane Bond and ex-Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. Here's a look at a few star bowlers with fewer wickets than that of Gayle-
Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka) - 16 wickets in 8 matches
Makhaya Ntini (South Africa) - 16 wickets in 8 matches
Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 16 wickets in 11 matches
Stuart Broad (England) - 16 wickets in 8 matches
Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 16 wickets in 10 matches
Jacob Oram (New Zealand) - 15 wickets in 8 matches
Zaheer Khan (India) - 15 wickets in 9 matche
Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) - 15 wickets in 15 matches
