Bowlers who dismissed MS Dhoni in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni batted in 11 innings in IPL 2024 and was in smoking hot touch, scoring at an average of 53.67 while striking at 220.55. Dhoni got out just three times the whole season while amassing a total of 161 runs through the season off just 73 deliveries
Out of three times, Dhoni got out in the season, it was twice against the Punjab Kings and once against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league stage game for the Super Kings. Out of those, he was run out once and only two bowlers were able to take his wicket
Dhoni was dismissed by a bowler for the first time in IPL 2024 in his ninth innings of the season against the Kings. Harshal Patel cleaned him up for a golden duck in Dharamsala in a crunch game
Harshal was the Purple Cap winner for the second time in the IPL, taking 24 wickets for the season and got the big wicket for Punjab Kings of MS Dhoni among many others with his slower deliveries landing at the spot big time
The second time Dhoni got out in the season was in the final league stage match for CSK and what ended up being the last game of the season for the Men in Yellow as Yash Dayal, the RCB pacer scalped the big wicket in virtual knockout
It was a redemption season for Yash Dayal, who was coming off the horrors of five seasons and in a new team. In a game where RCB's playoff chances hung in balance, Dayal produced crucial breakthroughs to guide RCB to the last four
