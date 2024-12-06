Mitchell Starc equalled the world record of taking a wicket off the first ball of a Test match, the third time as he sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck in Adelaide. Starc has previously dismissed Rory Burns in 2021 and Dimuth Karunaratne in 2016 off the first ball as he equalled West Indies' pacer Pedro Collins' record
West Indies' Pedro Collins sent back Bangladesh's Hannan Sarkar three times on the first ball of a Test match across two years from 2002 to 2004
Geoff Arnold, the England pacer did it twice having dismissed India's Sunil Gavaskar and New Zealand's John Morrison off first deliveries of respective Tests in 1974 and 1975
New Zealand's Sir Richard Hadlee too achieved the feat twice having dismissed Australia's Keith Stackpole and India's WV Raman off first deliveries of respective Tests in 1974 and 1990
Former India captain Kapil Dev also makes the list having dismissed Pakistan's Mohsin Khan and South Africa's Stephen Cook off first deliveries of respective Tests in 1983 and 1992
Suranga Lakmal, the Sri Lankan pacer, sent back Chris Gayle off the first delivery in the 2010 Test while dismissing KL Rahul in the very same way in 2017
James Anderson, Dale Steyn, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Amir, Ryan Sidebottom, Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath, Allan Donald and Mashrafe Mortaza are among several bowlers to do it once
