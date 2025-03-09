Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in ODIs

Virat Kohli has played 301 matches in ODIs and has been dismissed 244 times in the format. Tim Southee has dismissed Kohli the most times in ODIs but do you know who are the other bowlers? Take a look-
Image Source : Getty
Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 7 times (in 18 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Ravi Rampaul (West Indies) - 6 times (in 10 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Adam Zampa (Australia) - 6 times (in 15 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 5 times (in 9 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) - 5 times (in 24 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Adil Rashid (England) - 5 times (in 10 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 5 times (in 11 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Jason Holder (West Indies) - 4 times (in 19 innings)