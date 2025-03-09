 Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in ODIs

Virat Kohli has played 301 matches in ODIs and has been dismissed 244 times in the format. Tim Southee has dismissed Kohli the most times in ODIs but do you know who are the other bowlers? Take a look-

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 7 times (in 18 innings)

Ravi Rampaul (West Indies) - 6 times (in 10 innings)

Adam Zampa (Australia) - 6 times (in 15 innings)

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 5 times (in 9 innings)

Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) - 5 times (in 24 innings)

Adil Rashid (England) - 5 times (in 10 innings)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 5 times (in 11 innings)

Jason Holder (West Indies) - 4 times (in 19 innings)

Suraj Randiv (Sri Lanka) - 4 times (in 8 innings)

Graeme Swann (England) - 4 times (in 6 innings)

