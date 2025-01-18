 Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Mohammed Shami - ODI stats comparison

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Mohammed Shami - ODI stats comparison

Image Source : Getty

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 141 wickets in 121 ODI matches

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Shami has taken 195 wickets in 101 ODI matches

Image Source : Getty

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a bowling average of 35.11 and an economy rate of 5.08 in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Shami has a bowling average of 23.68 and an economy rate of 5.55 in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has registered 1 five-wicket and 4 four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket so far

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Shami has registered 5 five-wicket hauls and 10 four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket

Image Source : Getty

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's best bowling fixtures of 5 for 42 came against Sri Lanka in 2017

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Shami's best bowling figures of 7 for 57 came against New Zealand in 2023

Image Source : Getty

Next : Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli stats comparison after 295 ODIs

Click to read more..