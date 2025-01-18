Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Mohammed Shami - ODI stats comparison

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 141 wickets in 121 ODI matches
Mohammed Shami has taken 195 wickets in 101 ODI matches
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a bowling average of 35.11 and an economy rate of 5.08 in ODIs
Mohammed Shami has a bowling average of 23.68 and an economy rate of 5.55 in ODIs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has registered 1 five-wicket and 4 four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket so far
Mohammed Shami has registered 5 five-wicket hauls and 10 four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's best bowling fixtures of 5 for 42 came against Sri Lanka in 2017
Mohammed Shami's best bowling figures of 7 for 57 came against New Zealand in 2023
