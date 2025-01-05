 BGT 2024-25 leaderboard: Nitish Reddy's 12 sixes to Boland's best figures

Most runs - 448 runs by Travis Head

Most wickets - 32 wickets by Jasprit Bumrah

Highest score - Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 161 in the Perth Test

Best bowling figures - 5 for 45 by Scott Boland in the second innings of the Sydney Test

Most hundreds - 2 each by Steve Smith and Travis Head

Most five-wicket hauls - 3 by Jasprit Bumrah

Most 50+ scores - 3 each by Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Most sixes - 8 sixes by Nitish Reddy

Most catches (non-wicketkeeper) - 12 catches by Steve Smith

