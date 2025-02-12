Best winning record as captain in ODIs (minimum 50 matches), Rohit Sharma goes past Ricky Ponting

Rohit Sharma completed 50 matches as captain of India in ODIs and the win in Cuttack was his 36th in charge of the Men in Blue in the format. For anyone captaining a minimum of 50 matches in ODIs, Rohit now has the second-best winning percentage as captain in the format - 72. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : AP
Graeme Smith (South Africa/Africa XI) - 61.33 winning percentage (92 wins in 150 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 61.85 winning percentage (60 wins in 97 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Steve Waugh (Australia) - 63.20 winning percentage (67 wins in 106 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Vivian Richards (West Indies) - 63.80 winning percentage (67 wins in 105 matches)
Image Source : ICC X
Michael Clarke (Australia) - 67.56 winning percentage (50 wins in 74 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Virat Kohli (India) - 68.42 winning percentage (65 wins in 95 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Hansie Cronje (South Africa) - 71.73 winning percentage (99 wins in 138 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 71.73 winning percentage (165 wins in 230 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 76.19 winning percentage (64 wins in 84 matches)
Image Source : ICC X
Next : Most runs in ODIs at Narendra Modi Stadium