 Best Test XI of the Year 2024: Bumrah captain, NO player from Australia, South Africa

Best Test XI of the Year 2024: Bumrah captain, NO player from Australia, South Africa

Image Source : Getty

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 1394 runs in just 28 innings in Tests in 2024

Image Source : Getty

2. Ben Duckett scored 1149 runs in 32 Test innings in 2024

Image Source : Getty

3. Kane Williamson scored 1013 runs in just 18 Test innings in 2024

Image Source : Getty

4. Joe Root dominated Test cricket in 2024 by scoring the highest 1556 runs in 31 Test innings

Image Source : Getty

5. Harry Brook scored 1100 runs in 20 Test innings at a strike rate of 85.00 in 2024

Image Source : Getty

6. Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper) scored 637 runs in 15 Test innings and also registered 32 dismissals

Image Source : Getty

7. The rising Sri Lankan Kamindu Mendis scored 1049 runs in 16 Test innings in 2024 and also picked 3 wickets in 5 innings

Image Source : Getty

8. Keshav Maharaj took 35 wickets in just 11 Test innings in 2024

Image Source : Getty

9. Matt Henry picked 48 wickets in 18 Test innings at an average of 18.58 in 2024

Image Source : Getty

10. Jasprit Bumrah dominated with the highest 66 wickets in 25 innings in 2024

Image Source : Getty

11. Gus Atkinson clinched 52 wickets in 21 innings in Test cricket in 2024

Image Source : Getty

Next : Shubman Gill's Test record in Australia

Click to read more..