1. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 1394 runs in just 28 innings in Tests in 2024
2. Ben Duckett scored 1149 runs in 32 Test innings in 2024
3. Kane Williamson scored 1013 runs in just 18 Test innings in 2024
4. Joe Root dominated Test cricket in 2024 by scoring the highest 1556 runs in 31 Test innings
5. Harry Brook scored 1100 runs in 20 Test innings at a strike rate of 85.00 in 2024
6. Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper) scored 637 runs in 15 Test innings and also registered 32 dismissals
7. The rising Sri Lankan Kamindu Mendis scored 1049 runs in 16 Test innings in 2024 and also picked 3 wickets in 5 innings
8. Keshav Maharaj took 35 wickets in just 11 Test innings in 2024
9. Matt Henry picked 48 wickets in 18 Test innings at an average of 18.58 in 2024
10. Jasprit Bumrah dominated with the highest 66 wickets in 25 innings in 2024
11. Gus Atkinson clinched 52 wickets in 21 innings in Test cricket in 2024
