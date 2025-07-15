Best figures by a bowler in his 100th Test; Mitchell Starc breaks all-time record

Mitchell Starc ran riot in Jamaica on the third afternoon as he not only completed 400 wickets and the quickest ever five-wicket haul in Test cricket, but also ended up registering his career-best figures in his 100th appearance in whites, no less. Starc's figures of 6/9 were the best in a Test innings by any bowler in his 100th Test. Take a look at the full list-
6/54 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs BAN - Chittagong, 2006 (2nd innings)
6/161 - Shane Warne (AUS) vs SA - Cape Town, 2002 (2nd innings)
5/77 - R Ashwin (IND) vs ENG - Dharamsala, 2024 (2nd innings)
5/89 - Anil Kumble (IND) vs SL - Ahmedabad, 2005 (2nd innings)
4/36 - Daniel Vettori (NZ) vs AUS - Hamilton, 2010 (1st innings)
4/69 - Kapil Dev (IND) vs PAK - Karachi, 1989 (1st innings)
