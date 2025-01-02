Best average for bowlers with 200 Test wickets; Bumrah at the top, ahead of West Indies' legendary trio

Jasprit Bumrah scripted history last week at the MCG after he completed 200 wickets in Test cricket. Bumrah has the best average among bowlers with 200 or more Test wickets and is the only one to have an average of under 20 (19.42) with 203 wickets to his name. England's George Lohmann has the best average among bowlers (10.75) overall but he only took 112 wickets in his career. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : Getty