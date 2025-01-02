Best average for bowlers with 200 Test wickets; Bumrah at the top, ahead of West Indies' legendary trio

Jasprit Bumrah scripted history last week at the MCG after he completed 200 wickets in Test cricket. Bumrah has the best average among bowlers with 200 or more Test wickets and is the only one to have an average of under 20 (19.42) with 203 wickets to his name. England's George Lohmann has the best average among bowlers (10.75) overall but he only took 112 wickets in his career. Take a look at the full list-
Malcolm Marshall (West Indies) - 20.94 (376 wickets in 151 innings)
Joel Garner (West Indies) - 20.97 (259 wickets in 111 innings)
Curtly Ambrose (West Indies) - 20.99 (405 wickets in 179 innings)
Fred Trueman (England) - 21.57 (307 wickets in 127 innings)
Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 21.64 (563 wickets in 243 innings
Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 21.88 (321 wickets in 126 innings)
Allan Donald (South Africa) - 22.25 (330 wickets in 129 innings)
Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 22.29 (431 wickets in 150 innings)
Vernon Philander (South Africa) - 22.32 (224 wickets in 119 innings)
