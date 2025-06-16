 Ben Stokes vs Rishabh Pant - Stats comparison after 43 Test matches

After 43 Test matches, Ben Stokes had amassed 2,606 runs to his name.

Rishabh Pant has scored 2,948 runs in 43 Test matches.

Ben Stokes maintained an average of 34.28 runs after 43 Test matches.

Rishabh Pant maintains an average of 42.11 runs after 43 Test matches.

Ben Stokes had hit 6 centuries in 43 Test matches.

Rishabh Pant has hit six centuries in 43 Test matches as well.

Ben Stokes had been dismissed on a duck 10 times in 43 Test matches.

Rishabh Pant has been dismissed on a duck thrice in 43 Test matches.

Ben Stokes' highest score in Test cricket after 43 matches was 258 runs.

Rishabh Pant's highest score in Test cricket after 43 Tests is 159* runs.

