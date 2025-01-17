 BCCI's 10-point diktat to promote discipline in Team India feat. domestic cricket mandatory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a 10-point diktat to promote discipline in the Indian team

According to the diktat, 'participation in domestic matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection' and for central contracts

Players are expected to travel with the team 'to and from matches and practice sessions.' Expectations will need approval from the head coach and chief selector

The baggage limit is set for 150 kgs for away tours of more than 30 days, 120 kgs for short away tours and home series

The individual staff of players will now be restricted on tours or series unless approved by the Board

Sending personal items and bags to the Centre of Excellence will fall under the responsibility of the players

The players 'are required to stay' with the team for the entire duration of practice sessions and 'travel together to and from the venue'.

Players will not be permitted to do personal shoots and endorsements during an ongoing series or a tour

Players' partners and children can stay with them for two weeks for away tours of more than 45 days

Players should be available for 'BCCI's official shoots, promotional activities and functions'

Players will have to stay with the team 'until the scheduled end of the match series or tour'

