Batters to smash 6 fours in an over in T20 cricket; Ben Duckett joins Rahane, Prithvi Shaw in elite list

Ben Duckett became only the seventh batter in T20 cricket history and first English batter to smash all six deliveries in an over for a boundary. Duckett continued his scintillating form across all formats in the Big Bash League, playing for the Melbourne Stars
Duckett hit Sydney Sixers' Akeal Hosein for six fours in a row in the fourth over of the batting innings at the SCG in front of a packed crowd. However, the Sixers ended up winning the match. Take a look at the full list-
Ajinkya Rahane vs Srinath Aravind (RR vs RCB) - Bengaluru, 2012
Dilshan Munaveera vs Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sylhet vs Chittagong) - Mirpur, 2015
Anton Devcich vs Ajaz Patel (Northern vs Central District) - Hamilton, 2018
Nic Maddinson vs James Faulkner (Sixers vs Stars) - Sydney, 2018
Prithvi Shaw vs Shivam Mavi (DC vs KKR) - Ahmedabad, 2021
