Riyan Parag to Rohit Sharma: Batsmen with worst average in IPL since 2021 (min. 40 innings)

17.58 - Sunil Narine (KKR), 686 runs in 59 matches
18.82 - Deepak Hooda (CSK/PBKS/LSG), 847 runs in 52 matches
19.02 - Krunal Pandya (MI/RCB/LSG), 647 runs in 58 matches
19.58 - Shahrukh Khan (PBKS/GT), 568 runs in 42 matches
21.70 - Wriddhiman Saha (GT/SRH), 955 runs in 46 matches
21.76 - Rahul Tewatia (GT/RR), 653 runs in 61 matches
22.91 - Devdutt Padikkal (LSG/RCB/RR), 1123 runs in 51 matches
23.18 - Moeen Ali (CSK/KKR), 858 runs in 49 matches
24.05 - Rohit Sharma (MI), 1419 runs in 60 matches
25.46 - Riyan Parag (RR), 993 runs in 54 matches
