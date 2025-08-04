Harry Brook smashed a 91-ball century against India in the fourth innings of the Oval Test. This was Brook's 10th Test century and third at a strike rate over 100. Brook joined the likes of Brian Lara, Mohammad Azharuddin on an elite list. Take a look-
Image Source : AP
Virender Sehwag (India) - 7 (78, 87 (twice), 90 (twice), 93, 97)
Image Source : Getty
Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 6 (57, 84 (twice), 86, 91, 94)
Image Source : Getty
Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 4 (54, 74, 78, 94)
Image Source : Getty
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 4 (70, 79, 80, 96)
Image Source : Getty
David Warner (Australia) - 4 (69, 78, 82, 93)
Image Source : Getty
Sir Ian Botham (England) - 3 (78 (twice), 96)
Image Source : Getty (File)
Brian Lara (West Indies) - 3 (77, 82, 88)
Image Source : Getty
Mohammad Azharuddin (India) - 3 (74, 88, 96)
Image Source : Getty
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 3 (78 (twice), 96)
Image Source : Getty
Next : Players with most away test wickets for India