Batsmen with more centuries than Virat Kohli in ICC ODI events

Virat Kohli smashed his 51st ODI century and his first-ever in the Champions Trophy as he guided India to a successful run chase against Pakistan in Dubai
This was Kohli's sixth hundred in ICC ODI events with one each in the World Cups in 2011 and 2015, three in 2023 and the first one at the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Kohli is tied at six centuries with five other players but there are a few players ahead of him in ICC ODI events in terms of centuries. Take a look-
The current Indian white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is at the top of the list with eight centuries to his name, the most in the world in ICC ODI events history. Rohit has a hundred to his name one each in World Cup 2015, 2023 and the Champions Trophy 2017 while going with five in World Cup 2019
Sourav Ganguly is joint-second on the list with seven tons with one each in World Cup 1999 and the Champions Trophy 2002. Ganguly scored a couple of tons in 2000 Champions Trophy and three in the World Cup 2023
Sachin Tendulkar, the other player with seven centuries, scored two each in World Cups 1996 and 2003 with one each in Champions Trophy 1998 (which was then called Knockouts) and World Cups 1999 and 2003
Shikhar Dhawan is another Indian in the top five but he has equal number of tons as Virat Kohli - 6
David Warner, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara are the three other players with six ICC ODI centuries across the Champions Trophy and World Cup. The closest active player on the list is England's Joe Root, who has four hundreds
