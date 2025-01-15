Batsmen with fewer ODI centuries than Smriti Mandhana for India

Smriti Mandhana smashed her 10th ODI century as she and Pratika Rawal ripped apart Ireland in the third and final match of the series in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 5. Mandhana joined Tammy Beaumont in third place with 10 centuries in women's ODIs. Do you know Indian male stars who have fewer tons than Mandhana in ODIs? Take a look-
Former India captain MS Dhoni has 10 centuries to his name in ODIs, however, nine have come for India. The remaining one hundred, Dhoni scored for Asia XI against Africa XI in the Afro-Asia Cup in 2007. For India, Dhoni has 9 centuries in ODIs, scoring 10,599 runs in 294 innings in the format
KL Rahul - 7 hundreds in 72 innings
Mohammad Azharuddin - 7 hundreds in 308 innings
Shubman Gill - 6 hundreds in 47 innings
VVS Laxman - 6 hundreds in 83 innings
Navjot Singh Sidhu - 6 hundreds in 127 innings
Ajay Jadeja - 6 hundreds in 179 innings
Shreyas Iyer - 5 hundreds in 57 innings
Suresh Raina - 5 hundreds in 194 innings
