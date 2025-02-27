Batsmen to score first century for every country in Champions Trophy; Ibrahim Zadran joins Sachin, Ponting in elite list

Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghanistan batter to smash a Champions Trophy century as he ended up creating history with the highest individual score, with a massive knock of 177 off just 146 deliveries. Zadran also has a CWC hundred to his name and he joined the elite list of players to score a first ton fo their country. Take a look-
Zimbabwe - Alistair Campbell - 100 (143) vs New Zealand, Dhaka 1998
India - Sachin Tendulkar - 141 (128) vs Australia, Dhaka 1998
West Indies - Philo Wallace - 103 (102) vs South Africa, Dhaka 1998
South Africa - Jacques Kallis - 113* (100) vs Sri Lanka, Dhaka 1998
Sri Lanka - Avishka Gunawardene - 132 (146) vs West Indies, Nairobi 2000
Pakistan - Saeed Anwar - 105* (134) vs Sri Lanka, Nairobi 2000
New Zealand - Chris Cairns - 102* (113) vs India, Nairobi 2000
England - Marcus Trescothick - 119 (102) vs Zimbabwe, Colombo RPS 2002
Bangladesh - Shahriar Nafees - 123* (161) vs Zimbabwe, Jaipur 2006
Australia - Ricky Ponting - 111* (115) vs England, Centurion 2009
