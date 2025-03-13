Batsmen dismissed by Arjun Tendulkar in IPL

It's the new season of the IPL and Arjun Tendulkar began his journey with the Mumbai Indians again, hoping to get a few more games this time around. Do you know how many matches has Arjun played in IPL before and which batsmen has he dismissed?
Image Source : @mipaltan
Bought in 2021 at the IPL auction for the first time, Tendulkar was ruled out of the season due to an injury before he returned to the fold for the Mumbai Indians in 2022 but remained on the bench for the whole season
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Arjun got his first opportunity in IPL 2023 in a day game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm pacer didn't get any wickets but showed there was something about him
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
After going wicketless on his IPL debut, Arjun took his maiden wicket in the tournament in form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who in a pressure run-chase hit it straight to the skipper Rohit Sharma in covers
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
In the very next game, Arjun Tendulkar, even though a bit expensive in the high-scoring game against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, broke the dangerous-looking stand at the top of the order getting Prabhsimran Singh trapped LBW in front
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
In the very next game, Arjun took an early wicket in the game against the Gujarat Titans, getting Wriddhiman Saha caught behind by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan as the left-arm continued to take wickets every match
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Arjun played just one game last season and almost dismissed Marcus Stoinis in the match against Lucknow Super Giants, before the decision was reversed. Now, a little more mature and having gained some more experience, Arjun will be keen to prove his worth and hope to get a few more games, especially with Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss the first two weeks of the tournament for Mumbai
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
