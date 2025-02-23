Babar Azam in last 10 ODI innings, feat no hundred, three fifties

1 - 15* off 20 balls vs Australia on 8th November 2024
2 - 28* off 30 balls vs Australia on 10th November 2024
3 - 23 off 38 balls vs South Africa on 17th December 2024
4 - 73 off 95 balls vs South Africa on 19th December 2024
5 - 52 off 71 balls vs South Africa on 22nd December 2024
6 - 10 off 23 balls vs New Zealand on 8th February 2025
7 - 23 off 19 balls vs South Africa on 12th February 2025
8 - 29 off 34 balls vs New Zealand on 14th February 2025
9 - 64 off 90 balls vs New Zealand on 19th February 2025
10 - 23 off 26 balls vs India on 23rd February 2025
