 Ayush Mhatre vs Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Stats comparison after maiden IPL season

Image Source : Getty

14-year-old Vaihbav Suryavanshi played seven IPL matches in his maiden season, where he scored 252 runs to his name.

Image Source : Getty

17-year-old Ayush Mhatre played six IPL matches in his maiden season, where he amassed 206 runs ot his name

Image Source : Getty

Suryavanshi maintained an average of 36.00 runs in 7 IPL matches.

Image Source : Getty

Ayush Mhatre maintained an average of 34.33 runs after 6 IPL matches.

Image Source : Getty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has registered one duck to his name in seven IPL matches.

Image Source : Getty

Ayush Mhatre has registered one duck to his name in seven IPL matches as well.

Image Source : Getty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi maintained a strike rate of 206.55 in his maiden IPL seaosn.

Image Source : Getty

Ayush Mhatre maintained a strike rate of 187.27 in his maiden IPL season.

Image Source : Getty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a total of 24 sixes in 7 IPL matches.

Image Source : Getty

Ayush Mhatre hit a total of eight sixes in six IPL matches.

Image Source : Getty

