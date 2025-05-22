Ayush Mhatre vs Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Stats comparison after maiden IPL season

14-year-old Vaihbav Suryavanshi played seven IPL matches in his maiden season, where he scored 252 runs to his name.
17-year-old Ayush Mhatre played six IPL matches in his maiden season, where he amassed 206 runs ot his name
Suryavanshi maintained an average of 36.00 runs in 7 IPL matches.
Ayush Mhatre maintained an average of 34.33 runs after 6 IPL matches.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has registered one duck to his name in seven IPL matches.
Ayush Mhatre has registered one duck to his name in seven IPL matches as well.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi maintained a strike rate of 206.55 in his maiden IPL seaosn.
Ayush Mhatre maintained a strike rate of 187.27 in his maiden IPL season.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a total of 24 sixes in 7 IPL matches.
Ayush Mhatre hit a total of eight sixes in six IPL matches.
