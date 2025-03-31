 Ashwani Kumar achieves what Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga have not in IPL history

Mumbai Indians debutant Ashwani Kumar created history in the Indian Premier League

Playing in his first IPL match for MI against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ashwani took a four-wicket haul

He removed the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey and Andre Russell during his 4/24 in 3 overs

Ashwani has achieved what even the likes of Bumrah and Malinga have not done for MI in IPL

He has become just the third MI player to take a wicket off the first ball on his IPL debut, following the likes of Ali Murtaza and Alzarri Joseph. (Dewald Brevis took wicket off first ball but not on IPL debut)

Meanwhile, none of Bumrah or Malinga could have achieved this feat for MI

Notably, Ashwani is also the first Indian to take a four-wicket haul on his IPL debut

Ashwani took 4/24 in his 3 overs and helped MI bowl KKR out for 116

