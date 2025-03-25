Ashutosh Sharma IPL 2025 salary

Ashutosh Sharma pulled off a magical win for Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants
Chasing 210, he slammed 66 from 66 from 31 balls to help DC win by one wicket in a final over thriller
DC were almost done and dusted when they were 65/5, but Ashutosh, Tristan Stubbs (34) and debutant Vipraj Nigam (39) brought them back
Despite losing wickets, the impact sub Ashutosh held one end up and slammed big runs
With five needed off four balls, he hit Shahbaz Ahmed for a six to ensure a win
Ashutosh was with Punjab Kings previously, having displayed his finishing skills there too
He was roped in by DC in IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 3.80 crore
Ashutosh played for PBKS in 2024 and was paid Rs 20 lakh for the season
