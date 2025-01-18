Arshdeep Singh vs Mohammed Siraj - List A cricket stats comparison

Arshdeep Singh has played 32 List A games in his career and has picked up 53 wickets.
Mohammed Siraj has played 89 List A games and picked up 152 wickets.
Arshdeep averages 24.60 in List A cricket.
Mohammed Siraj averages 23.18 in List A cricket.
Arshdeep has played eight ODIs, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 24.08.
Mohammed Siraj has played 44 ODI matches and picked up 71 wickets at an average of 24.04.
Arshdeep Singh has been named in India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Mohammed Siraj has been dropped from India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
