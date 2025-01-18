 Arshdeep Singh vs Mohammed Siraj - List A cricket stats comparison

Arshdeep Singh vs Mohammed Siraj - List A cricket stats comparison

Image Source : Getty

Arshdeep Singh has played 32 List A games in his career and has picked up 53 wickets.

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Siraj has played 89 List A games and picked up 152 wickets.

Image Source : Getty

Arshdeep averages 24.60 in List A cricket.

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Siraj averages 23.18 in List A cricket.

Image Source : Getty

Arshdeep has played eight ODIs, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 24.08.

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Siraj has played 44 ODI matches and picked up 71 wickets at an average of 24.04.

Image Source : Getty

Arshdeep Singh has been named in India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Source : Getty

Mohammed Siraj has been dropped from India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Source : Getty

Next : KL Rahul at No.5, NO Pant-Jadeja - India's predicted playing XI for Champions Trophy

Click to read more..