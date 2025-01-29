Arshdeep Singh vs Jofra Archer - Statistical comparison after 32 T20Is
Arshdeep Singh became India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is in the first match of the ongoing series against England, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal in just 61 matches in 2.5 years of his international career
Arshdeep's wicket-taking consistency has been top-notch in T20Is for India. Since we are doing a comparative analysis, here's how he stands against Jofra Archer after 32 matches in the format
Arshdeep had 49 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 18.77 and an economy of 8.53, which is slightly more than his career economy of 8.27. Arshdeep since his debut against England in 2022, has consistently been amongst wickets across formats
Arshdeep had a best of 4/37 then, the only four-wicket haul for him in T20Is after 32 matches and had a strike rate of 13.2. If anything, Arshdeep's consistency has only gotten better and India will hope that he can continue the same
Jofra Archer, on the other hand, after a spate of injuries, has finally been playing regularly for England since the T20 World Cup last year. Archer has got his zip back and is making the batters skip and hop
Having played 32 matches, Archer has 40 wickets to his name, just nine shy of Arshdeep, who has certainly been on a wicket-taking spree in T20Is
Archer averages 22.75, a little higher than that of Arshdeep but has a brilliant economy rate of 7.73. Archer may not be the highest wicket-taker in his team's bowling line-up but on most occasions, is certainly the cheapest in terms of leaking runs
A steaming Jofra Archer is certainly a sight to behold and England will hope that he can continue the way he is going. Arshdeep is on the heels of joining the elite club of bowlers with 100 T20I wickets and will hope to continue his run, more the same...
