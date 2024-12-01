All innings of Virat Kohli in Pink-ball Test matches

1 - Virat Kohli scored 136 off 194 balls in a Kolkata Pink-ball Test in 2019 against Bangladesh
2 - Kohli hit 74 from 180 deliveries in 1st innings of the Adelaide Test in 2020 against Australia
3 - He scored 4 from 8 balls in the second innings Adelaide Test
4 - Kohli made 27 from 58 balls vs England in the Ahmedabad Test in 2021
5 - He scored 23 vs Sri Lanka in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test in 2022
6 - He made 23 in the second innings in the Bengaluru
Next : 7 active cricketers with most Test runs in 4th innings
Click to read more..