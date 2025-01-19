Ajit Agarkar's record in Champions Trophy

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma announced India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. While most of the squad was on the expected lines, Mohammed Siraj's ouster was a surprise. Since Agarkar too has played a lot of Champions Trophy cricket in his time, let's take a look at his numbers at the ICC event-
Image Source : PTI
Ajit Agarkar played 12 matches across five editions of the ICC Champions Trophy from 1998 to 2006. However, he doesn't have the most sought-after record in the ICC event
Image Source : Getty
In 12 innings in the Champions Trophy, Agarkar has taken just 11 wickets at an average of 44 and an economy of 5.29, with the best being 2/40 against Kenya in the 2000 edition
Image Source : Getty
Agarkar's number pale in comparison to other Indian bowlers' numbers. Agarkar is ninth on the list of Indian bowlers with the most number of wickets in the Champions Trophy and his average is the worst among the top 12 for India with economy being second worst behind Ishant Sharma's 5.79
Image Source : Getty
Since it's a short knockout tournament, the number of matches are very limited and hence, the batters and the bowlers are under pressure to perform and hence there have been only a few including the likes of Kyle Mills, Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan, who have done exceptionally well with the ball in CT history
Image Source : Getty
Overall, Agarkar has a sensational ODI record with the ball taking 288 wickets in 191 matches at an average of 27.85 with an economy of just a little over 5
Image Source : Getty
While Agarkar didn't have had a great run in the Champions Trophy, the current chief selector of the Indian team will hope that Jasprit Bumrah gets fit for the ICC event and that the likes of Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are up to speed from the get-go
Image Source : Getty
Next : 6 players who were part of India's World Cup 2023 squad but are not in Champions Trophy team