 Ajinkya Rahane's record in SMAT 2024; 4 fifties in 6 innings

Mumbai batter has batted in 6 of 7 innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 334 runs in 6 innings in the SMAT 2024

Ajinkya Rahane has a strike rate of 167.83 in SMAT 2024

Ajinkya Rahane's batting average is 55.66 in SMAT 2024

Ajinkya Rahane's highest score in SMAT 2024 is 95 runs off 54 against Andhra

Ajinkya Rahane has also hit 31 fours and 14 sixes in SMAT 2024

Rahane smashed 84 off 44 against Vidarbha in quarter-final in his latest SMAT 2024 knock

Rahane is leading run-getter for Mumbai and overall fourth-highest in SMAT 2024

