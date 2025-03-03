Ajinkya Rahane's record as captain in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane was named the new captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2025 edition of the IPL while Venkatesh Iyer was announced as his deputy
Rahane, who played for KKR in IPL 2022, was bought back by the franchise at IPL 2025 auction in the accelerated round at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. But with Shreyas Iyer not being there and Venkatesh Iyer being picked for a huge sum, KKR are more likely to groom the left-hander for probably the forthcoming seasons
Rahane began his IPL career with the Rising Pune Supergiant, standing in for Steve Smith in the 2017 edition. However, RPS lost that game very badly as Sanju Samson scored a magnificent century playing for the then Delhi Daredevils
Rahane led the Rajasthan Royals for a full season in 2018, followed by a half in 2019 before being replaced by Steve Smith. Overall, Rahane doesn't have a great record as captain having led a couple of franchises in total of 25 matches
Unfortunately, Rahane could win only nine matches as captain in the IPL. For anyone captaining a side in the IPL for at least 25 matches, Rahane's win percentage of 36.00 is the second-worst behind Kumar Sangakkara
Rahane has a lot of improvements to do as a captain in the IPL but given he is not in the scheme of things for India and is coming off a sensational Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai
Rahane has played a lot against KKR as a captain but will now be leading a storied franchise, who are coming off a title. Rahane has good head on his shoulders but there will be pressure
Playing and captaining a side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a lot different to IPL and Rahane realised it last season with CSK where he didn't have a good run. Even if the decision is short-sighted, the defending champions will hope that Rahane can bring the rub of green from Mumbai to KKR
