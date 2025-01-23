Abhishek Sharma vs Yuvraj Singh - Stats comparison after 13 T20Is

Abhishek Sharma has so far scored 335 runs after 13 T20Is at an average of 27.91.
Yuvraj Singh scored 373 runs after 13 T20Is at an average of 37.3
Abhishek's strike rate after 13 T20Is is 183.06.
Yuvraj's strike rate after 13 T20Is was 166.51
Abhishek Sharma has so far smacked one century and two fifties after 13 T20Is.
Yuvraj smacked four half-centuries after 13 T20Is.
Abhishek has smashed 27 fours and 27 sixes after 13 T20Is.
Yuvraj smashed 25 fours and 27 sixes after 13 T20Is.
Abhishek has bagged one duck in 13 T20Is so far.
Yuvraj had not bagged a single duck in 13 T20Is of his career.
