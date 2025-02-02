Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal: Stats comparison after 17 T20Is

Abhishek Sharma struck a jaw-dropping century in his 17th T20I, Jaiswal has played 23 T20Is
Abhishek has made 535 runs in 16 innings at an average of 33.43
Jaiswal scored 502 runs in his 16 innings at 33.46
Abhishek has a career strike rate of 193.84 so far
Jaiswal batted at a strike rate of 161.93 in his first 17 games
Abhishek has two centuries and two half-tons
Jaiswal hit one century and four fifties in his first 17 T20Is
Abhishek's highest score is 135, which is also the highest by an Indian
Jaiswal made 100 in a T20I against Nepal
