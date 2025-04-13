Abhishek Sharma's U19 World Cup batchmates playing in IPL 2025

 Abhishek Sharma&#039;s U19 World Cup batchmates playing in IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL, Getty

Abhishek Sharma played in the 2018 U19 World Cup

Image Source : PTI

RR star Riyan Parag was also part of the 2018 U19 World Cup

Image Source : Getty

Anukul Roy, part of KKR, also played in the 2018 World Cup

Image Source : Getty

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, part of CSK, was also in that U19 World Cup squad

Image Source : Getty

PBKS speedster Arshdeep Singh also played in the 2018 World Cup

Image Source : Getty

GT captain Shubman Gill also played in that tournament

Image Source : Getty

Will Jacks, the MI star, also played in that tournament

Image Source : Getty

Gerald Coetzee, part of GT, featured for South Africa in the 2018 World Cup

Image Source : Getty

CSK star Rachin Ravindra featured for New Zealand in the 2018 WC

Image Source : Getty

