Abhishek Sharma's U19 World Cup batchmates playing in IPL 2025

Abhishek Sharma played in the 2018 U19 World Cup
RR star Riyan Parag was also part of the 2018 U19 World Cup
Anukul Roy, part of KKR, also played in the 2018 World Cup
Kamlesh Nagarkoti, part of CSK, was also in that U19 World Cup squad
PBKS speedster Arshdeep Singh also played in the 2018 World Cup
GT captain Shubman Gill also played in that tournament
Will Jacks, the MI star, also played in that tournament
Gerald Coetzee, part of GT, featured for South Africa in the 2018 World Cup
CSK star Rachin Ravindra featured for New Zealand in the 2018 WC
